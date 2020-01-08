|
|
|
NOLAN Wendy
(Nee Bryant) On Sunday 22nd December 2019 Wendy passed away suddenly but peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital surrounded by her family
aged 81.
Beloved wife of the late David, loving mum to Mark and sister to Jill. Wendy will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.
The funeral service will take place at St Peter's Church Fleetwood
on Tuesday 14th January 2020
at 1.30 pm prior to committal at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired to PDSA or RNLI Fleetwood c/o
the funeral directors.
All enquiries to
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 8, 2020