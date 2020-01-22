|
|
|
NOLAN Wendy The family of the late Wendy Nolan would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind expression of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to PDSA and Fleetwood R.N.L.I.
received during their sad loss.
Special thanks to the staff at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
North West Ambulance Service
and the North Euston Hotel.
Thanks also to Father Chris Dingwall-Jones for his
comforting service and to
John Byrne and all the staff at
J.T.Byrne Funeral Directors
for their dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 22, 2020