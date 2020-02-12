|
|
|
FAIRCLOUGH (William) On Monday 13th January 2020, whilst in Blackpool Victoria Hospital and of Fleetwood,
Bill passed away, aged 89 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Stephanie, much loved Dad
of Roger, Alison and Anthony.
He will be sadly missed by
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 20th February at 11 am.
All enquiries to
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors
1 Beach Road, West View,
Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 12, 2020