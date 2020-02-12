Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for William Fairclough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Fairclough

Notice Condolences

William Fairclough Notice
FAIRCLOUGH (William) On Monday 13th January 2020, whilst in Blackpool Victoria Hospital and of Fleetwood,
Bill passed away, aged 89 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Stephanie, much loved Dad
of Roger, Alison and Anthony.
He will be sadly missed by
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 20th February at 11 am.
All enquiries to
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors
1 Beach Road, West View,
Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -