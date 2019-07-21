|
|
Mac Hall
Palm Bay, FL - Truby MacArthur Hall, 77, of Palm Bay passed away peacefully on Thursday July 18, 2019 at his home. He was a retired Electrical Engineer for CSR at PAFB and a Past President of the Palm Bay Rotary Club.
Survivors include his wife Dell, daughter Melanie Boswell, sons Tony (Nancy), Gary (Rachel), grandchildren Thomas, Evelyn, Allison and Zach, a sister Sue Ann (Sam) Cannella, and nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of his life will be held on Thursday August 8th at 6pm in the Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Chapel. Casual attire please.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 21, 2019