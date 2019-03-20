Van Purcell



Melbourne - Van Alan Purcell of Merritt Island, age 60, passed away peacefully on Sunday March 10, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. Van was born in Warren, Ohio January 24, 1959 to the late Ronald R and Gloria (Van Devender) Purcell. He moved to Florida in 1980 where he owned and operated Purcell's Distributers of Cape Canaveral along with his brother Eric Purcell, and late Dad; Ron Purcell. Van was a true salesman and loved his work and all the people he met, gaining the name "VAN THE CARPET MAN".



Van enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved his sports teams, the beach, swimming, boating, diving in the Keys and springs. He also enjoyed plays, many concerts and a wide collection of all music. He was a member of the Merritt Island Masonic Blue Lodge, and the Loyal Order of Moose.



Van had a vibrant personality. His warm smile and sense of humor warmed many hearts and made many friends. He was dearly loved and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



He leaves behind his brother Eric Purcell; his sister, Pam (Harold) Gray; his beloved nephews, Aaron Purcell, Christian Purcell; Chad (Shannon) Campbell; his nieces Cori (Rick) Riggs and Cindi (Curtis) Doxtater; 3 great nephews and 3 great nieces, and his 2 cats Rocky and Pookie.



A special Thanks to Robert "Bob" Wright for being a special caregiver and the staff at Kindred Hospital, Melbourne, while he battled Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.



His life will be celebrated with a Memorial Service on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 at Wylie-Baxley Funeral Home, 1360 N. Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island, Fl 32953. A Celebration of Life lunch reception will follow at the Radisson Resort (Jamaica Room), 8701 Astronaut Blvd, Cape Canaveral.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 20, 2019