Abelardo Vasquez Lacano M.D.
Abelardo Vasquez Lacano, MD

Cocoa - Abelardo Vasquez Lacano, MD, age 77, of Cocoa, Florida passed away on September 17, 2020.

Abelardo was born November 14, 1942, in the Philippines. He studied medicine in the Philippines and immigrated to the US in 1966. He was board certified in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology and served patients in Brevard County for over 35 years.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra; son John (Yamily) of Winter Park; daughter Jennifer of Izmir, Turkey; grandchildren Yuvitza and Andrew; siblings Crisostomo (Patricia) Lacano of Cocoa; Julio Lacano of Fukuoka, Japan; Antonia (John) Wee of Cebu, Philippines; and Luz Escobal of Cabalian, Philippines.

No services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Divine Mercy Catholic Church, where he was a dedicated member. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.wyliebaxleymerrittisland.com.




Published in FloridaToday from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.
