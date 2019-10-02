Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Space Coast
2400 S Washington Ave
Titusville, FL 32780
(321) 269-6000
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Rivers Edge Event Center
7101 S US Highway 1
Titusville, FL
Addison Allen Roberts


1994 - 2019
Addison Allen Roberts Obituary
Addison Allen Roberts

Titusville - Addison Allen Roberts, 24, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. A native of Cincinnati, OH he moved to Titusville in 2000 from Dallas, TX. Addison loved the outdoors and loved being at the water fishing or scuba diving. He also loved working with his hands and was very artistic, using the artists' supplies and tools to experiment and create new and unusual art pieces. Everyone who knew Addison also knew that he was a selfless individual who experienced personal joy helping others in any way he possibly could, even when it came to sacrificing himself for someone else. He was a natural giver who was spiritual and devoted in his belief in God.

Survivors include his son: Julian; his parents: Scott and Melanie Roberts of Titusville; maternal grandparents: Robert and Beverly Young of Cincinnati, OH; sister: Courtney Adair of Titusville; nieces: Emma & Ellie; and a very extended family and large circle of friends throughout many states in the US.

Addison was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: James and Jacqueline Roberts.

A celebration of Addison's life will be Sunday, Oct 6, 2019 at Rivers Edge Event Center from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM. There will also be a celebration of Addison's life in Ohio to be scheduled at a later date.

To share your memories of Addison or leave a special condolence message for his family, please visit https://www.newcomertitusville.com/.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Oct. 2, 2019
