Adele Gilbert Clarke
Adele Gilbert Clarke was called home to the Lord and passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee. She was a renowned elementary school teacher in Brevard County, Fla. where she not only taught hundreds of children, but after retirement, tutored many others. Her expertise was teaching children how to read through the use of phonics (sounding out letters). Her mantra to her children and grandchildren was to "get an education, get married, have babies and get more education".
Born March 12, 1921 to Dr. Isidore Russel Kuhn and Mary Sarah (Rosenberg) Kuhn in New York, she earned a Bachelors degree in Education at Adelphi College. She then attended graduate school at Appalachian State University and graduated with a Masters in Education and a Post Grad in Educational Psychology. She married Donald Marvin Gilbert (deceased) in 1946 and moved to Bellmore, Long Island, NY. They produced four children, Peggy E. Gilbert VanArman (Joel) (Palm Springs, Fl.), Nancy J. Gilbert (deceased), Anne L. Gilbert Kesl (Bill) (deceased) and Donald D. Gilbert (Linda) (Memphis, Tenn.). After Don's death in December 1961, she married Robert B. Clarke (deceased) in 1982. She is survived by 8 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, who reside in different locales including Tennessee, Florida, and Singapore.
Adele was a very talented woman, loved classical music, painting, voraciously reading novels, writing plays for her students (in which they performed), and visiting the theater. After graduating with her bachelors, she taught at Bellmore Elementary School until 1955. In 1955 Don transferred to Cocoa Beach, Florida when his company, North American/Glen Martin (Lockheed Martin Corporation), moved south. He was an engineer who worked at Cape Canaveral on the Titan rocket. Adele then taught at Cocoa Beach Elementary (Freedom 7 Elementary) for over 25 years, until retirement in 1979.
She was very active in the community as a young woman, participating in the Cocoa Beach Women's Club, Evening Circle Ladies Guild, PTA, and the Cape Canaveral Hospital Auxiliary. She also belonged to a Library group, Birthday group, and Condo group where mostly ladies would gather and discuss events and topics over a meal. After retirement, she was active in a gym, and sang in the Martin Anderson Choir. This group is well known and beloved to persons living in assisted living and retirement homes throughout Brevard County.
The family became early members of the Cocoa Beach Community Church. Adele was active in Monday morning discussion groups, Prayer Groups, and taught Sunday School. In later years she transferred to Riverside Presbyterian Church. Adele moved to Kirby Pines Assisted Living in Memphis, Tenn. in 2015, where Pastor Don and his family assumed her care. This feisty lady had a wonderful, fulfilling, and exciting life. She will be sadly missed, remembered with love and fond memories by all who knew her. There is a family celebration of life in July 2020 in Cocoa Beach. Those wishing to donate in her memory may send to either non-profit:
1) Peggy and Joel VanArman Environmental Studies Scholarship, care of Palm Beach Atlantic University, West Palm Beach, Florida (non-profit)
2) Kingdom Community Builders, care of www.orphanos.org
, Cordova, Tenn. (Pastor Don and Linda's Ministry) (non-profit)