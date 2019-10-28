Services
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 636-8943
Adeline C. Phelps

Adeline C. Phelps Obituary
Adeline C. Phelps

Cocoa - Adeline C. Phelps, born September 30, 1925, died peacefully October 25, 2019, at Palm Cottages in Rockledge, FL. Born the youngest daughter of eight siblings to Mary and Martin Nowicki and married to Arthur E. Phelps Jr. (deceased), she is survived by her four children, seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. A vigil and rosary will be held from 4:00 - 6:00 pm on October 29, 2019, at Life Event Center at Florida Memorial, and a funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist in Viera at 10:00 am on October 30, 2019.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
