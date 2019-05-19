|
|
Aileen Cecilia Rodrigues
Athens, GA - Aileen has joined her husband George, their family, and their friends, to whom she was known as Sister Margaret, as they raise a glass and sing the old songs she loved around a celestial piano.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 13th, in the chapel of Holy Name of Jesus of Jesus Catholic Community, Indialantic, FL, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Holy Name School Endowment, 3060 N Hwy A1A, Indialantic, FL 32903.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 19, 2019