Aime J. Quesnel
Rockledge - Aime Quesnel passed on 1/7/2020 at his home in Rockledge. Aime was born in Leister, Vermont on 2/3/33. He is survived by his wife Jeannine of 67 years and had 5 children, Connie Thorpe, Rockledge, Anita McCabe, Melbourne, Cathy and Joe Scully, Orlando, Son, Leo Quesnel, Cocoa, Beverly Mitchell and Husband Lamar, Vero Beach. He had 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren. Aime was a business owner throughout his marriage. He dearly loved his family and especially loved his 4 legged sidekicks "Stinky and Babette". He was a great sports fan of basketball and football. Services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rockledge at 11:30 on Saturday, January 11, 2020. You can sign Aime obit @ www.atlanticmortury.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020