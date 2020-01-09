Services
Atlantic Mortuary
117 Barton Ave
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 633-3002
Resources
More Obituaries for Aime Quesnel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aime J. Quesnel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aime J. Quesnel Obituary
Aime J. Quesnel

Rockledge - Aime Quesnel passed on 1/7/2020 at his home in Rockledge. Aime was born in Leister, Vermont on 2/3/33. He is survived by his wife Jeannine of 67 years and had 5 children, Connie Thorpe, Rockledge, Anita McCabe, Melbourne, Cathy and Joe Scully, Orlando, Son, Leo Quesnel, Cocoa, Beverly Mitchell and Husband Lamar, Vero Beach. He had 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren. Aime was a business owner throughout his marriage. He dearly loved his family and especially loved his 4 legged sidekicks "Stinky and Babette". He was a great sports fan of basketball and football. Services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rockledge at 11:30 on Saturday, January 11, 2020. You can sign Aime obit @ www.atlanticmortury.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aime's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -