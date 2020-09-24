Alan L Dolenshek



Cocoa Beach - Alan L Dolenshek of Cocoa Beach FL passed away peacefully at his home on September 16, 2020 with family and dog Lulu by his side.



Al was born on April 13, 1939 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He attended Nathan Hale High School and UW Madison before embarking on a career in title insurance and real estate construction and development. Al's business ventures and real estate projects took him to various parts of the country but Florida always held a special place in his heart and he moved there in 1986.



Al is preceded in death by brother Gregory, mother Alice (Czezniejewski), father Louis, Jr. and wife Josselyn (Andrews). Al is survived by son David of Milwaukee, WI, daughter Diane (Ryan) Molitor of Goodyear, AZ, son Randall (Julie) of Oconomowoc, WI, step-son Andrew Chaikin of Omaha, NE and grandchildren Jordan (Lauren), Taylor and Logan Dolenshek and Marley Molitor.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.









