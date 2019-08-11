|
Alan McFarlane
Melbourne - Alan McFarlane, 70, of Melbourne FL, died unexpectedly on July 31, 2019. Born in Norway, Maine, he grew up in Virginia. After high school, he served as a Marine in Vietnam (1968-69), 1st Battalion, 9th Marines (the "Walking Dead)." He received a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star "V" (for valor). Afterward, he settled in Northern Virginia, working for 30 years at the USPS as a mail clerk, rural letter carrier and as a steward for the Postal Workers Union. On retiring, he moved to Maine to be the caregiver for his mother. Returning to Virginia in 2011, he obtained his private pilot's license in 2012, to honor his dad's service in World War II as a glider pilot.
Alan loved fishing, reading and sharing these experiences with others. He was an amateur naturalist, "Weathermeister", and favorite resident wherever he lived. Moving to mid-coast Florida in 2013, he daily indulged his passion for fishing, especially on local lagoons and local lakes. Fast friends with local fishing guides and fellow enthusiasts, he also volunteered with veterans' groups in the area. He was a talented photographer, taking spectacular pictures of sunrises, wildlife, and the changing weather.
Survived by son Danny (Essie), grandchildren Tori, Curtis and Daniel; sisters Sr. Anne Elizabeth Toepker, Norah Lackey and Laurie DiSanto; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends across the country.
Memorial service/reception: 11:00 am Friday, August 16, 2019, Ammen Funeral Home, 1001 Hickory St, Melbourne FL. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Heroes on the Water, Space Coast Florida Chapter www.heroesonthewater.org
Memorial service in Northern Virginia and interment in West Paris, ME will be at a later date.
Condolences at afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 11, 2019