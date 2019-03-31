|
Albert H. Folensbee
Cocoa - Albert "Al" H. Folensbee, 95, went home to be with the Lord on 03/24/2019. Born in Lyndonville, Vermont, on 11/02/1923, the son of Lester and Doris Follensbee. He was one of 5 children: Kathleen, Albert, Robert, Roy, and Luther. Albert joined the US Navy in 1943 and became a Naval Aviator, rising to the distinguished rank of Commander. He served honorably in World War II, the Korean War, and the Viet Nam War, flying torpedo bombers and reconnaissance off of aircraft carriers, and later flying transport and radar planes. Albert had 2 sons, Michael and Scot, by his first marriage. Later, Albert met and married Doris Barber while they were both serving in the Navy. They had one child together, also named Albert. The family of 5 traveled through several duty stations: Philadelphia, Pensacola, Guantanamo Bay, Argentia, Philadelphia, and Lakehurst. After the Navy, Albert, who so enjoyed working with his hands, engaged in multiple vocations. When Albert retired, he and Doris built their retirement home in Gatlinburg, TN, in the Smokey Mountains which they dearly loved. Albert and Doris, eventually moved to Cocoa, Florida to be closer to their son Albert, his wife Cindy, and children, Kristyn and Daniel. Albert and Doris, having both served in the Navy, loved traveling. They were fortunate enough to travel to Europe numerous times and drive cross country to visit family and Navy buddies. Albert leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Doris, sons Michael and Albert, 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and his brother Roy. Albert will be interred, in a private family service, at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 31, 2019