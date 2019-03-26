|
|
Albert Kerr
- - On Thursday, March 21, Albert Kerr (85) caught the bus to Heaven and the world lost a really good man. Albert leaves behind a legacy of love, determination, and devotion. He will always be remembered for his passion for his family, the USA, and his work. As a career Navy man, he traveled the world in service to his country. In his second career, he traveled the southeast representing an architectural firm, ensuring construction projects were done right. In retirement, he never really "retired." He was a handy-man, fix-it-yourself master of all things, big and small. He could read a how-to book and fix anything, which he did often for family, friends, and anyone in need. He was a voracious reader and lifelong student. Most importantly, he was a dedicated family man, loving husband, and reliable father and step-father.
He was born Albert Dayton Kerr in Kingston, New York, on July 15, 1933 the son of the late Earl Dayton Kerr and Thelma Mae Hill Kerr. After retiring from the United States Navy as a Master Chief Petty Officer, Albert moved with his wife Marilyn Louise Curley Kerr, and their four daughters to Titusville, Florida. There, he began his second career as an architectural representative for Briel, Rhame, Poynter, and Houser (BRPH) where he worked until retiring. He and Marilyn were married for 45 years until her death in 1997.
Albert retired and married Mary Kathryn "Kay" Carney of Statesville, NC, on May 23, 1998. He then moved to Statesville where he and Kay would spend their retirement and 21 years together.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, his brothers: Frederick Kerr, Andrew Kerr, Robert Kerr, and sisters: Charlotte Kerr Chesbrough, Joyce Kerr and Alice Kerr King.
In addition to his wife Kay, he is survived by his children: Julie Ann Kerr of Colorado, Lisa Joan Pack (Bill) of Louisiana, Michelle "Shelly" Kerr Stallings of Florida, Janna Kerr Puckett (Leonard) of Florida, and North Carolina family members Jonathan Dayton Kerr of Durham, Earl "Skip" Carney (Karen), of Rocky Mount, Donald Nelson Carney (Norma) of Sherrills Ford, Mary "Sissy" Carney Groce (Johnny) of Yadkinville, Ricky Neal Carney (Lori) of Statesville, Saundra K. Carney of Mocksville, Angela Hartgrove of Mocksville, Marian Carney Quarles (Wythe) of Rocky Mount, and Lynn Hall Carney of Mooresville. Also surviving are 37 Grandchildren and 29 Great Grandchildren.
There will be a private family memorial service.
Condolences may be sent online to the family to www.nicholsonfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given in his name to The Serenity House, 110 Centre Church Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 26, 2019