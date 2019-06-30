Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
4001 South Hopkins Ave
Titusville, FL 32780
(321) 264-6131
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Port St. John Methodist Church
1165 Fay Boulevard
Port St. John, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Alpaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Lawrence Alpaugh


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Lawrence Alpaugh Obituary
Albert Lawrence Alpaugh

Cocoa - Albert L. Alpaugh, 93, of Cocoa, Florida passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Royal Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Titusville. His Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Port St. John Methodist Church, 1165 Fay Boulevard, Port St. John. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his honor to Hospice of St. Francis or American Legion Post 1. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Titusville, 264-6131. Condolences at afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now