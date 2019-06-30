|
Albert Lawrence Alpaugh
Cocoa - Albert L. Alpaugh, 93, of Cocoa, Florida passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Royal Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Titusville. His Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Port St. John Methodist Church, 1165 Fay Boulevard, Port St. John. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his honor to Hospice of St. Francis or American Legion Post 1. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Titusville, 264-6131. Condolences at afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 30, 2019