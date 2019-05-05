|
Albert V. Quattro
Merritt Island - Albert V. Quattro, son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Quattrociocchi, died on Sunday March 3, 2019 peacefully of respiratory failure. He was born May 26, 1929 into a family of eight brothers and five sisters where they lived in Rome, NY. He married Theresa M. Bove in 1949, and had two children Gary and Kathleen. He was a devoted and loving husband and father for 70 years. Albert retired from RADC at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, NY in the late 80s then took up residency in Merritt Island, FL where he lived out the rest of his life. Albert Quattro was an Engineer with a creative mind and had many skills. He was full of charm and humor and was a true friend to all that has known him. He was passionate in nature. Generous with his time and knowledge. One of his quotes was, "Every problem has a solution...If it can't be solved, it's not a problem." Albert was a teacher and mentor to all. From gardening, to construction, fishing and golfing, and dancing with his beautiful wife on Friday nights to all of his favorite songs. He was extremely versed in so many arenas. Most importantly of all, he was in love with his wife and family. Albert is survived by his loving wife Theresa Quattro, and his two children, Gary and Kathleen (Kate), his grandchildren Nicholas and Jason. Albert was also a great Grandfather to Madeline and Holden Quattro. His Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 1940 N. Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island, FL. Hard to say good-bye for now to such a loved man. His love never ends...it expands in all that has known him. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, 632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 5, 2019