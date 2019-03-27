Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Aldyth Vaughan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aldyth E. Vaughan


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Aldyth E. Vaughan Obituary
Aldyth E. Vaughan

Melbourne - Aldyth E. Vaughan of Viera passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Aldyth was born in Panama, Republic of Panama on July 10, 1929 and immigrated to the United States with her parents, Terence O'Connell DeBourg and Clarissa DeBourg at the age of sixteen. Aldyth always had a love of medicine and of teaching and became a Registered Nurse as well as a School Nurse Teacher at Shelter Rock School in Manhasset. She went on to earn a Master's Degree in Education as well as a Master's Degree in Public Administration. While at Shelter Rock, Aldyth also served as Vice Principle and developed the Health Curriculum for the Manhasset School District. After retiring to Florida with her husband, Aldyth served as President of the Melbourne Palm Bay Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Aldyth was predeceased by Emmett Vaughan, her husband of sixty two years as well as her brother Frank DeBourg. She loved her family with all her heart and enjoyed the company of countless friends who loved her in return. Aldyth is survived by her loving sons Russell, Stephen and Terence, daughter-in-law Helen, and grandchildren Jarett, Sydnee and Kayla as well as family pets Rocco, Curtis and Bella. Aldyth was a unique woman who was kind, caring, loving yet powerful and strong. Her ever present smile and positive energy will be missed more than words can say. Burial will be held in NY on Thursday, March 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Melbourne Palm Bay Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorortity, Inc. PO Box 2885 Melbourne, Florida, 32902. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now