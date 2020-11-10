Alferdis Albert
Melbourne, FL - Alferdis Eugene Albert, 80, a lifelong resident of Melbourne, FL passed away on November 7, 2020.
Alferdis is survived by his niece, Linda Denis Hudgins; nephews, Clarence, Bruce, Glenn (Jacqueline) Hudgins, Tony and Randy Jackson and Perry Davis and a large extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Annie Mae Albert; 9 siblings; and a devoted niece Janet Albert.
Visitation will be on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 10 - 11 am, followed by a service at 11:00 am at Brownlie-Maxwell Chapel.
Covid restrictions will apply.