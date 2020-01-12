|
Alfred G. Gordon
Merritt Island - Alfred G. ("Al") Gordon of Merritt Island, Florida, beloved brother, devoted husband and father, faithful friend and good neighbor, passed away on December 12, 2019. He was born December 14, 1931 in the Bronx, New York to Scottish immigrants Alfred E. G. Gordon and Jean McElerney. His family moved to Western New York, where he graduated from Lockport High School in 1949. He worked at Harrison Radiator Company, and won several awards for suggesting ways to make production lines more efficient and the workplace safer for its employees. During the Korean War he joined the Army, and after basic training became a Combat Weapons Instructor. A year after his honorable discharge in 1954 he married Joyce A. Constable of Tonawanda, New York.
Soon after his marriage he decided to pursue a career in education. He earned a Bachelors in Education and two Masters Degrees in Supervision and Administration at State University College in Buffalo, New York. He also completed post graduate studies in Research Procedures and Statistical Analysis at Niagara University, Niagara Falls, N.Y. In 1959 Al was hired by the City of Tonawanda, N.Y. Public School District, and broke new ground when he became a First Grade teacher at a time when only women had been hired for this grade. He knew from his practice teaching experiences and working with his own pre-school children that the earlier children could read, the easier it would become for them to learn so much more. Reading, he firmly believed, was the key that unlocked the door to all other areas of learning.
During his 29-year tenure in Tonawanda, he became Coordinator of Elementary Education, where he observed teachers and students, and provided guidance to all of the elementary schools in the District. Prior to his retirement, he became the Assistant Superintendent of Schools for the whole City of Tonawanda School District. During his working years, Al also served as President of Tonawanda's Teacher Association and Building Principal, and was elected School Board member and eventually Board President in his own school district at Starpoint Central School in the Town of Pendleton, Niagara County, New York. After retiring, Al and Joyce moved to Florida to care for Al's parents, where he continued to work part time as a manufactured home salesperson and Security Guard, and as an Airport Transportation Safety Officer.
Of all the positions he held, Al often said that teaching his First Graders was the most rewarding. Yet he would also add that working with so many others who were equally dedicated to providing the best education for Tonawanda's children had been among the most rewarding years of his life. Al loved life, and he loved to laugh and make everyone laugh with him. He often said one of his missions was to leave those whose path crossed his feeling better after having met him. And with his keen mind and quick wit he completed this mission many times over.
Surviving Alfred are his wife of 64 years, Joyce (Constable) Gordon, his daughter, Carolyn (Gordon) Brandsema and her husband, Jeffrey Brandsema; his son, Alfred W. Gordon and his wife Joan; his brother, Bruce G. Gordon and his wife Theresa; in addition to three step-grandchildren and several step-great grandchildren, and Al's many Scottish cousins living abroad.
A Celebration of Life gathering is scheduled for Saturday, January 18th at 1:30 p.m. at the Hilton Cocoa Beach Hotel, 1550 N. Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, Florida. Family, friends and neighbors are cordially invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hope United Church of Christ, 2555 S. Fiske Blvd., Rockledge, FL 32955-3901, or Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope Street, Sebring, Florida 33875, or The .
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020