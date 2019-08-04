Resources
Alfred Warren Gruessner


1935 - 2019
Alfred Warren Gruessner Obituary
Alfred Warren Gruessner

Melbourne - Alfred Warren Gruessner, 83, went to be with his wife Rita on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He died peacefully at his home in Melbourne, FL. Al was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Al's ashes will be placed together with Rita's in a private service. Donations in celebration of Al's life can be made to Ascension Catholic Church in Melbourne, FL, Hospice of St. Francis in Titusville, FL, or in his memory to the charity of your choosing.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 4, 2019
