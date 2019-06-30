Alfred William Petersen



Palm Bay - Alfred William Petersen of Palm Bay, Florida passed away peacefully at his home on June 12, 2019. He was 98.



Bill was born on September 21, 1920, in Chicago, Illinois, to Alfred and Annie (Sorenson) Petersen. He married Kathleen Russell and they had two sons, Russell and Robin.



He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II in Europe and moved over to the Air Force when it was formed. He learned electronics, photography and the design and building of early computers. Our Father gave us the gifts he learned and made it possible to live all over the United States of America and in England. We thank him for that broad-based education and taking the time to teach us.



After retiring from the Air Force in 1964, he and his family moved to West Palm Beach, Florida. Bill went to college earning a degree in accounting and became an auditor for the State of Florida. After retiring from the State of Florida, he worked as an accountant at his son, Russell's law firm until he was 87.



For the last fifteen years of his life, he enjoyed weekly dinners at Wagon Wheel Pizza in Palm Bay. The Petersen family would like to thank the Wagon Wheel staff for their kindness to Bill and Kathleen. The family would like to acknowledge the staff of Glenbrooke At Palm Bay for the love and care they provided to Bill over the last several years.



Bill will be deeply missed by all those whose lives he touched.



Bill is preceded in death by his devoted wife Kathleen. He is survived by his children, G. Russell Petersen (Melissa) of Bend, Oregon, and Robin M. Petersen of Melbourne Beach, Florida. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Shae Rath, Kirk Petersen, and Cassidy Petersen.



Funeral services will be held in the future at Arlington National Cemetery.