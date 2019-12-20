|
|
Alice Jean Mattinson (nee Bradley) CD
Ottawa - We are sorry to announce the death of Jean. Born in Calgary AB, she joined the RCAF in 1955, and served at home and abroad during her career. A 60+ year member of the OES, Crescent Chapter #75, she served as WM, DDGM and was a PWHP in the White Shrine of Jerusalem in Ottawa and Alpha 30 Shrine Cocoa FL, also a member of the Daughters of the Nile. A longtime playing and coaching member of Highland Park Lawn Bowling Club. Jean was an avid golfer.
She leaves behind her beloved husband John, her niece Ann (Rob Matheson), nephews Bill and David Bradley and her great nieces and nephews Brandy (Joel Greiner), Andrew (Jennifer) Matheson and their respective children.
Interment and service will be held at the Beechwood National Military Cemetery in the spring.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019