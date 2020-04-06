|
|
Alice Josephine (Bossie) Walls
Mrs. Alice Josephine (Bossie) Walls was born 19 May 1928 to father Frank Lawrence and mother Maude Mae (Neely) Bossie, in Charleston, WV. The ninth of ten children, she returned to our Lord, her husband Marshall, her daughter Marsha, her parents and siblings on 5 April 2020.
She leaves behind her children Carol Kasch (Richard), Donna Poe (Michael), Linda Beauregard (Ray), Alan Walls (Linda), Janet Phillips (Michael), Alice Hardy (James), and Lisa Costa (Barry). A devout Roman Catholic, she was always active in her church at Our Lady Of Lourdes in Melbourne, FL. Her life was her children. She was the beloved matriarch of a large, close family that is her living legacy.
It is not with sadness but with pride and deep gratitude that such a mother was bestowed upon us that her family commends her spirit to God. She will forever be in our hearts.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020