Titusville - Alice A. Montgomery passed away on June 14, 2019. She was born May 5, 1931 in Richmond, Missouri. She resided in Fort Madison, Iowa for over 30 years where she worked for Sheaffer Fountain Pen as a receptionist and switchboard operator. She moved to Columbus, Ohio in 1964 where she met and married Dave W. Montgomery. They moved to Titusville, Florida in 1965 where she worked at Florida Today (North Brevard edition) and for attorney Truman Scarborough. Alice was a member of St. Luke's Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir, served as deacon, taught Sunday School, helped in vacation Bible school, and volunteered as secretary in the church office. Alice enjoyed supporting the youth group and loved hosting their pool parties at her home. Music was a big part of Alice's life and she enjoyed being in the Singing Seniors, the Merry Makers, and loved all the Prime Timers activities at Temple Baptist Church. Alice also looked forward to the lunches with the Red Hats. Preceding her in death were her husband Dave Montgomery, her parents Edward F. and Martha Daugherty, her sister Kathryn Zane, her brother Edward Daugherty, Jr., niece Debbie Daugherty, and her good friend Clay Tandberg. Aunt Alice was adored by her nieces and nephews for her fun-loving sense of humor, her open heart, and her magical ability to make them feel loved and special. We carry her in our hearts now and forever. The family wishes to thank the staff and medical personnel at the Addington Place, Comfort Keepers, Hospice of St. Francis, and Parish Home Health. Please join her family and friends in celebrating Alice's life at St. Luke's Presbyterian Church on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2pm with reception to follow. Private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, Alice requested donations to the music department at St. Luke's Presbyterian Church and Prime Timers at Temple Baptist Church. North Brevard Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 17, 2019