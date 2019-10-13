|
Alice R. Scolari
Melbourne - Alice R. Scolari, age 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Holmes Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born in Presque Isle, Maine on March 21, 1935. Alice has been a longtime resident of Brevard County since 1972. She was a longtime server for many years at Aries Restaurant on Hibiscus Blvd. Alice was known for having the kindest heart. She was non-judgmental and always willing to listen. She never met a stranger. While raising her family, she ensured that her kids always had money to buy a drink and snack, even though at times she had to go without for herself. She always gave her kids the opportunity to learn new things including but not limited to learning to ride a motorcycle. She loved them dearly and always made time to listen to them. She was a big fan of Hallmark Cards; if someone's day needed brightening, she brought sunshine to their spirit. Alice loved watching games shows with her family and grandkids. Wheel of Fortune, Price is Right, Jeopardy and Bingo were her favorites. She loved to bake. Alice loved all her 4-footed fur babies. Her newest pets were Gomer, Bruno, Charlie, Daisy and Koby. She is survived by her son, Paul and Sherry Scolari; daughter, Lisa and Ken Stagg; son, Eric Scolari; brother, Russell and Marilyn Allen; twelve grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; host of nephews and nieces and her PIC "Partner in Crime" Sandy Lindsey. She is predeceased by her son, Mark Edward Scolari and brother, Jerry Mooney. Her committal service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23rd at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 US Highway 1, Mims, Florida. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Oct. 13, 2019