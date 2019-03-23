|
Allen S. Henry
Indiatlantic - Allen S. Henry, 78, of Indiatlantic, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, surrounded by his adoring family and friends.
Allen was born on June 18, 1940, in Oskaloosa, Iowa to Herschel and Lela (Sloan) Henry. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1958 where he participated in basketball, track and wrestling, and was the first chair trumpet player in the band. He attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he met his first wife, Ellie Lerman. Soon after, he graduated with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa in 1964. Education being very important to Allen, he completed a Master's degree in Mechanics from the University of Iowa in 1968 and received a Doctorate in Mechanical Engineering in 1971. Allen worked at Collins Radio, an electronics communications company in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, which worked closely with NASA on the Apollo program until he moved his family to Melbourne Beach, Florida, and began working at Radiation and then Harris Corporation in 1972. At Harris Corporation, Allen enjoyed a storied and successful career earning advancement to Engineering Vice President, Vice President/General Manager of Government Communications Systems Division, and President of the Electronic Systems Sector until his retirement from Harris in 1996. He came out of retirement to acquire an ownership interest in and manage Broadband Broadband Communications Products, which later became JDS Uniphase, where he stayed until his final retirement in 2000. During that time, Allen met his current wife, Sandra, and they married in 1999.
Allen loved spending time in Colorado at his home in Aspen Glen. He had a passion for playing golf, fishing, extensive domestic and foreign travel, and later spending time with friends at dinners and playing bridge. Allen was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Iowa Hawkeyes. Public service was a big part of Allen's life with both for-profit and not-for-profit organizations. He served on the Holmes Regional Medical Center Board of Directors, Health First Organization Board of Directors, Broadband Communications Products Board of Directors, and as Chairman of Trustees at Florida Institute of Technology. Allen donated generously to various philanthropic organizations including Health First Heart Center, Florida Institute of Technology, Women's Center of Brevard County, The Sharing Center, United Way, Florida Wildlife Sanctuary, Hacienda Girls Ranch, Project Hunger, Candlelighters, Family Promise, Youth Entity, and Colorado Animal Shelter, among others. Allen sponsored two fully-endowed named faculty chairs, at the University of Iowa College of Engineering and Florida Institute of Technology College of Engineering respectively. His generous and kind spirit, coupled with his dry sense of humor and love of sports, will be remembered by those who knew him well and loved him dearly, and those who did not know him but benefited from his generosity.
Allen is survived by his wife Sandra (Pollock) Henry; son, David Warren Henry, and his wife, Sharon (Jablonski), of Orlando, FL; daughter, Aimee Susan Henry of Denver, CO; three grandchildren, Sloane, Leland and Cole Henry and two step-grandchildren, Madison and Scott Duncan; brothers Chuck (Sue) of Winterset, IA, Doug (Martha) of Dubuque, IA, and Jim (Wendy) of West Des Moines, IA; along with several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and his beloved Cairn terrier, Dewars. Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Herschel and Lela, his brother Warren, and his first wife, Ellie.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at The Gleason Performing Arts Center (on the Florida Tech campus), 150 W. University Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901. A reception in the lobby will follow for all attendees. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Allen's name to Women's Center of Brevard, 1425 Aurora Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935 or Family Promise of Brevard, P.O. Box 562666, Rockledge, FL 32956.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 23, 2019