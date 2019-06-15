Alma D. Tate



Merritt Island - Alma D. Tate, age 88, of Merritt Island passed away June 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband William R. Tate, son Terry L. Tate and grandson, Matthew R. Tate. She is survived by her sister Mickie (Riley) Steele, sons William D. Tate (Donna) and Bobby H. Tate (Karen) as well as daughter Tina M. Federico (Jim Elmer) and Terry's wife Janet M. Tate. She has 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. As a 1949 graduate of Central High School in Nashville, TN (where she played basketball and the French horn) she chose a path that reflected her love of family and desire to achieve. In her teen years she played accordion in a country-western band in Nashville. In the 1990's she was known for her passion for playing Bingo in Cocoa. She and her husband, "Big Bill", not only raised their four children but offered their home and love to many others who needed encouragement and a safe place to "launch for success" in their formative years. Her 17 year Civil Service career ranged from secretary for a base commander to purchasing agent for the Army Corps of Engineers with a role in helping establish Kennedy Space Center for the Apollo Program. She was proud of the important role that her family played in the success of the U.S. Space Program and the service she and her husband gave to the US Air Force.



A visitation will be held Monday, June 17th between 3:00 and 5:00 pm at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial, 5950 S US Highway 1, Rockledge, FL. A visitation will also take place at the Life Event Center on Tuesday, June 18th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a funeral service to begin at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Florida Memorial Gardens cemetery. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 15, 2019