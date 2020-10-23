Alphonso "Al" Guglielmo
Cocoa Beach - Alphonso Guglielmo, 81 formerly of New York passed away October 17, 2020. He is survived by Irene his wife of 37 years.
His many accomplishments include working on the Apollo Module, launched on January 22, 1968. Both Al and Irene signed the Apollo, although they would not meet until years later. Al was also one of the youngest men to become President of the Moose Club in East Islip, NY. Al retired as the Vice President of Operations for Comtech Telecommunications, where he started as a Junior Planner. In his retirement he became the Trustee and a past Exalted Ruler at The Elks, Cocoa Beach FL.
Al was a brilliant man, who will be forever respected and loved by many.
He leaves behind his children; Joseph, Jacquelin, Danny, Michele. His son and daughter in law; Ronald, Rose. His grandchildren and their spouses; Brandon & Chelsea, Nakira, Alaysha & Chris, Nichole & Brandon, Alexandra, Luis, Tony, Robert, Alicia, Nicholas. His great grandchildren; Jayden, Rosabella, Connor, Brennon, Adalynn, Zoey, Charlotte, Baby "Peanut" Helms.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.