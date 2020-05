Amy HarrPort St. John - Amy Oliver Harr passed away on Tuesday May 26, 2020. She is survived by her husband Timothy Harr and daughter Melissa Harr. She is also survived by brothers and sisters: Fred Jr, Donald- Carneys Point, N.J., Erma, Diana, Keith (Robin), Kenneth (Kathy), Margaret Childs (Paul) Gary ( LauraAnn) all of Pedricktown, New Jersey. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, also great ones. Amy is predeceased by her parents Fred and Frances Oliver, her sisters Carol Hackman (3/26/20) and Rebecca Burden (5/26/17). Amy was a 1968 graduate of Penns Grove High School. Born August 5, 1950 in Salem, New Jersey and was raised in Pedricktown, N.J.