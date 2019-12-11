|
Andrea Boyle Privee
Melbourne - Andrea Boyle Privee, age 43, passed away December 3, 2019 at her home in Melbourne, FL.
She was a loving mother, sister and daughter. She is survived by her parents, Kathleen and David Privee; brothers, David, Phil and Brad Privee and children, Kaitlyn E. Boyle, John M. Boyle, IV, Cassandra M. Phelps and Mathew P. Hewitt.
We will miss your love and support.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm with a Memorial service to follow at 3:00pm at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial, 5950 South US Highway 1, Rockledge, FL.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019