Andrew A. Aldridge
Satellite Beach - Andrew A. Aldridge, 58, of Satellite Beach, Florida passed peacefully May 15, 2020 surrounded by his family. Drew moved to Satellite Beach in July 1974 and graduated from Satellite High School in 1980. His personality was larger than life, he never failed to get into a debate with anyone who disagreed with him, and he never met a stranger. He could fix just about anything he set his mind to and spent his career doing just that. If he could not fix it, it wasn't worth being fixed.

Drew loved adventure, going fast, living life to the fullest, and stopping to enjoy the little things but his daughter, Emily, was his most precious treasure.

Drew is survived by his mother, Betty J. Aldridge, daughter, Emily R. Aldridge, stepsons, Kyle and Patrick Lane, former wife, Melinda Aldridge, sisters, Jan Burrill and Margot Cronk (Kevin), and many nieces and nephews. We will all miss him beyond measure.

A Celebration of Life will take place as soon as family and friends can gather safely.

Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, FL., 321-724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com




Published in FloridaToday from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
