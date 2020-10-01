Andrew Alan Graham



Scottsmoor - Andrew Alan Graham, 75, of Scottsmoor, passed from this life on September 19th. He was born in Lansing, Michigan on October 28, 1944 to Pauline DeVinney Graham and William Alan Graham. In August of 1960, the family moved to Brevard County, Florida. That fall, Andy began his junior year at Melbourne High School, where he enjoyed playing tackle on the school's football team. After graduation in 1962, he joined the United States Navy and served in the Submarine Force, aboard the nuclear-powered SSBN 644 USS Lewis and Clark. With the completion of his military service in 1971, Andy enrolled in the University of Central Florida, graduating cum laude in 1973. He received his Juris Doctor degree from Florida State University in 1976, graduating with honors. He was admitted to the Florida Bar shortly thereafter, and practiced law for the next 30 years. For more than a decade he was a partner in Reinman Harrell Graham Mitchell & Wattwood, P.A., and later formed Graham, Moletteire & Torpy, P.A. Andy was a litigation specialist and argued a number of capital cases, appearing before both the Florida and the United States Supreme Courts. He was active in the Brevard County Bar Association, and did a great deal of pro bono work. In his private life, Andy was a proficient outdoorsman, enjoying canoeing and sailing. He took his children and friends on many of these adventures, including canoeing the waterways of Florida, and sailing to the Florida Keys and the Bahamas. But his greatest passion was the 12-acre citrus grove he bought in 1991. His regular weekend escape, "Mullet Hill Grove" and its continuing care occupied Andy's free time. Over a decade, he restored the neglected grove to full health, constantly refining his ideas on organic cultivation. Upon his retirement in 2007, Andy built a log cabin home in Mullet Hill Grove and lived there full time. When his mother Pauline began to suffer from Alzheimer's disease, Andy brought her to live with him in the grove and cared for her until her passing in 2013. He continued to live a happy and industrious life in the grove, always making improvements. In recent years, he began keeping free ranging chickens and selling eggs in addition to organic fruit. In the spring of 2020, Andy expanded his egg operation and began growing vegetables. All the produce of his grove was available at his roadside "honor stand." Payment to the honor stand was voluntary, so that those suffering a hardship during the coronavirus pandemic could take what they needed --and repay it when they were able.



Andrew is survived by his close companion, Ludmilla Dubrovina of Vero Beach; brother Dennis Alan Graham of Beaumont, California; sister Lynn Harding of Winter Park; brother Gregg Alan Graham of Cocoa; sons Jeffrey Alan Thompson and Clifford Alan Graham, both of Melbourne; daughter, Heather Graham of Merritt Island; grandchildren Sabastian Hart, Julia Graham and Lyndsi Graham; nieces, nephews and in-laws; his many friends; and his beloved dogs, Fang, Pepper, Baby, and Walker, Jr.



In accordance with his wishes, there will be no formal memorial service. Those wishing to honor his memory are invited to donate to the SPCA of Brevard in his name.









