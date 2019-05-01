|
|
Andrew Joseph Purvenas
Merritt Island - Andrew Joseph "Big Bird" Purvenas, 64, passed away on April 27, 2019. My beloved honey, father, brother, grandpa, friend passed due to cancer. Andy "Big Bird" got his wings 20 years ahead of schedule and is now with god at Andyland camp.
He leaves behind wife, Maureen; sister, Linda; sons, Justin and Roger (wife Amy with baby on the way) and granddaughter, Caitlyn.
Andy's Celebration of Life will be carried on forever.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 1, 2019