West Melbourne - Keke's shareholders should brace for a drop in stock values. Andrew Koji, beloved by family and friends, took his business to a higher realm on January 27, 2019. As a career enlisted man in the U.S. Army, Andy helped bring about an end to the Cold War. Once the Berlin wall came down, and considering his work mostly complete, except for the details that even an officer could handle, Andy turned his efforts to an even greater challenge. Taming the students and teachers at Westside Elementary school as it's head custodian. After nearly 2 decades at the school, Andy had to admit defeat in his efforts to make any sense of the youth today. Yeah buddy! Andy instead chose to retire in 2009 after noticing an opportunity to take on an easier foe. The poker playing retirees at The Lakes of Melbourne. As if his passing, Andy was said to have told everyone except his wife, that he had amassed winnings in the tens, if not hundreds of dollars. To his wife, he simply told her that he broke even. Looking back through the years, everyone privileged to know Andy, came out well ahead. A celebration of his life will be held at The Lakes of Melbourne's Clubhouse on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:30 p.m.