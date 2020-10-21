Andrew S. "Andy" Varni, II
Andrew passed away Saturday October 17, 2020. He was born on February 21, 1962 in Jacksonville, FL, son of Gerard and Shirley Varni who currently live in Cocoa Beach FL. He graduated from Satellite Beach High School, attended FL State University and quickly moved to Los Angeles CA where he stayed for almost 20 years. Andy worked in the Entertainment Industry as a writer, director and producer of many TV and video projects involving many famous actors and musicians. He met and married his wife, Desiree' Killian in LA and they then returned to FL to raise their 3 children, Andrew 20, Chase 17, and Ryanna 13. Andy has 2 brothers, Patrick and Keith who live with their families in Houston, TX. His sister, Kathleen lives in Cocoa Beach FL. Andy has a very large Varni family consisting of many aunts, uncles, cousins and 12 nephews who live all over the country. Andy was full of charm and charisma and will be loved and missed by all who knew him. Contributions can be made to the Varni Children College Fund at any Bank of America or contact Keith Varni at 214-918-7728. Condolences may be expressed at www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com
or emailed directly to desireesk@aol.com. A gathering in honor of Andy's very large and beautiful life will be at the Varni home located at 4024 S Peninsula Dr, Wilbur by the Sea, FL 32127, this Saturday, Oct. 24th at 2pm. Arrangements entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, (386) 760-9660.