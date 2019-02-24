Services
Melbourne - Andrew Wayne Rowe, age 38, passed away at home on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

Andy was born in Knoxville, Tennessee and moved to Melbourne in 1983. For years he worked alongside his dad as a storm shutter installer at Brevard Windows and Doors. Andy was a big guy with an even bigger heart. He was kind compassionate and always willing to lend a hand. Andy meant the world to many people and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his father, Boyd (Maria) Rowe; siblings, Remington and Anna Rowe all reside in Melbourne; mother, Connie McCulloch and sister, JeanAnn Wallace of Loudon, Tenneessee; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends. Andy meant the world to many people and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents Alice and William Rowe.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Bowe Gardens Baptist Church, 2700 Sarno Road in Melbourne.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Bowe Gardens or a .

"Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because for those who love with heart and soul there is no such thing as separation."--Rumi

Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 24, 2019
