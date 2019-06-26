Angela Abshire



Palm Bay - Angela Rhiannon Abshire, 34, of Palm Bay, crossed through the veil Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Palm Bay.



Rhiannon was born on the Autumn Equinox, September 22, 1984, in Melbourne, FL to Susan (Bella) Burlingame. She attended Palm Bay High School, previously worked at L.A. Tan, and had three beautiful children.



She enjoyed cheerleading, swimming, singing, and dancing. Music and dance brought her great joy.



She loved spending time with her children, family, and friends.



Even in darkness, the light of her soul, unforgettable smile, and delightful laughter will forever be cherished, missed, and always loved.



She is survived by her sons, Cameron and Connor of Pennsylvania; daughter, Charlotte of Palm Bay; mother, Susan (Bella) Burlingame of Palm Bay; maternal grandmother, Shirley Martin of West Virginia; paternal grandmother, Barbara Buchanan of West Virginia; step grandmother, Barbara Martin of Palm Bay; sisters, Tiffany Grant (Abshire) of Kentucky; Cassidy Brown of Palm Bay; brother, Trevor Brown of Palm Bay; great aunt, Pamela Lowry of West Virginia; uncle and aunt, Troy and Dawn Martin II of Palm Bay; uncle, Chris Martin of Palm Bay; nieces and nephew Abigail, DeLacy, and Steven of Kentucky; dearest cousin, Danielle Kemplin of West Virginia; nearest cousins, Kyle and Christian; as well as other loved ones.



She was preceded in death by her father, Steven Abshire; maternal great grandparents, Stanley and Ethel Bates; Raymond and Clarice Martin; maternal grandfather, Troy (Papaw) Martin; paternal great grandparents; and paternal grandfather, Charles Buchanan.



Arrangements for her cremation are with Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home of Melbourne. Private Viewing was held at 3pm, Friday June 21st, 2019 on the Summer Solstice.



Rhiannon's memorial service will be at the Universalist Unitarian Church



located at 2185 Meadowlane Avenue in West Melbourne, FL 32904



All who love or care for her are invited to attend.



Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm



We welcome family and friends to share a reading, funny story, memory, song or poem.



Candlelight Vigil to follow at 8:00 pm - Shine light on lives being lost in vein



Flowers can be sent to The Universalist Unitarian Church between 4:00 - 5:00 pm on June 28 Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary