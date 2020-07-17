Angela L. Darling
Port St. Lucie - Angela L. Darling, 84, of Port St. Lucie, Florida passed away July 10, 2020. Born April 25, 1936 Peter and Ida (Cannizzaro) Greco. Angela worked for the Brevard County Deputy Sheriff Department as a detective from 1970-1995.
Angela is survived by sons Pete, Marc, Scot and Dana; grandchildren, Angela, Jade, John, Gina, Lindsey and Shelby; great-grandchildren, Mia, Harper, Brodie and Mila; sister Valerie; nephew Dean; niece Mona; grandnephew Luke and grandniece Nina.
Calling hours Friday, July 24, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care 950 Malabar Rd. SE, Palm Bay, followed by a funeral mass at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5330 Babcock St. NE, Palm Bay with entombment directly following at Fountainhead Memorial Park. Condolences can be made at afcfcare.com