Angelina M. Schuiling

Angelina M. Schuiling Obituary
Angelina M Schuiling

Melbourne - Angelina Marie Schuiling passed away on September 30, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Ann is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Roelof Schuiling. They were married at PAFB, Florida on September 30th, 1984.

Ann is lovingly remembered by her husband, Roelof, her daughter Patricia DiNunno and wife Robin Lewis, son John Jordan and wife Alice, and her grandchildren, Justin Burguet, Adam Burguet and wife Halena, David Burguet and wife Caitlin, and their children, Jude and Cora-Jane.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday October 18th at 2pm, at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial Gardens located at 5950 S. US Highway 1.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
