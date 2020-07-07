Angelo Garutti



Jacksonville - On Monday, June 1, 2020, Angelo Garutti, loving husband and father of three children, passed away peacefully in Jacksonville, Florida. Angelo was born on April 5, 1937 in Springfield, Massachusetts to Mary and Marcello Dante Garutti. He served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War, worked for nine years at Brevard Community College, and retired as the Lead Technician in the Flight Battery Lab at Kennedy Space Center supporting NASA's Space Shuttle program. Upon retirement, Angelo was able to spend many happy days sailing his boat on the Indian River with his family and friends. Oh boy! He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carol, his three children, David, Michael, and Michelle, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and his siblings Dolores, Shirley, Marcello, and Sandi. Memorial service to be announced at a later date.









