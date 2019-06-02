|
|
Anita Louise Meyer
West Melbourne - Anita Louise Meyer of West Melbourne, age 78, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning May 28, 2019 in her home, surrounded by family. She was born Oct 16, 1940 in Oklahoma City, OK to Elliott and Helen Pannell. She attended Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School and met her future husband Morris Leo Meyer while she was on a family vacation in Ardmore, Oklahoma. Morris was in the Air Force at the time they met in 1956. They were married on Oct 3, 1957 and lived in Oklahoma City until January of 1973 when they moved to West Melbourne, FL. She spent many years as a den mom and team mom when her kids were younger. She retired from JC Penney after 22 years and enjoyed her retirement years with her husband Morris (also retired). Anita was a devoted mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and wife. She was a lover of all things sports but especially loved to watch baseball and football games. She was proud to be an Oklahoma Sooner football fan and cheered for them every season. She was a devout Catholic and loved her church of 46 years, Our Lady of Lourdes. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Morris, their sons, Lee (Becky), Larry (Janet) and Steve (Rosann) and daughter Carol Meyer-Park (Bryon); grandchildren Jessica, Matthew, Stephanie, Brett, Larry Jr., Jordan, Riann, Jolene, Angela and Kylee; and great-grandchildren Tony, Brayden, Emmalyn, Elizabeth, Alex, Leo and Scott.
The funeral will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes (OLL) on June 8th at 11am. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a small donation to the church that mom loved so much (OLL). Donations can be mailed in mom's name directly to the church at 1626 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL 32901.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 2, 2019