Ann B. LaChance
1926 - 2020
Ann B. LaChance

Viera - Ann Bussell LaChance, 93, died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Wuesthoff Brevard Hospice & Palliative Care in Rockledge.

She was born Sep. 8, 1926 and grew up in Washington, DC. After graduation from Anacostia Junior- Senior High School in 1942, she moved with her mother to Orange, NJ. In August 1946, she married Bill Lachance, (deceased) the father of her two sons, Paul and Larry.

Ann moved to Arlington, VA in 1963. She later moved to Lost Lakes in Cocoa in 1990 where she spent 23 years with Carnival Cruise lines retiring at age 87. At Lost Lakes she met her best friend, soul mate and future husband, Joe Pault. They were together for 26 years before his passing in 2016.

For the past 3 years, she had settled into "independent living" at The Brennity in Viera.

She is survived by her sons, Paul of California and Larry and his partner Jacky, of Jacksonville, FL.; step children, Joe, Jerry and Linda Pault and their families; her much loved grandchildren Troy LaChance and Melissa of Jacksonville, Dan Rodman of Illinois, Sandra of Arizona and her mother Sheila of Oregon.

She was predeceased by her brother Richard and sister Cecile.

There will be no services. Mom will be inurned alongside her brother at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Washington, DC.

Condolences at dignitymemorial.com.




Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 20, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Ann at Carnival for 10 yrs. She was a classy lady and was a friend.
My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Ann Rake
Coworker
