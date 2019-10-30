|
Ann F. Woodard
Palm Bay, Florida - Ann Francis Woodard passed away on October 28th at the age of 88. She was born in Lynn, Massachusetts on May 8th, 1931 to Frank and Jennie Linares. She attended Swampscott High School and was quite the athlete in basketball and field hockey.
In 1951, she married Woody Woodard and began a new journey as a military wife. They were stationed in Italy, California, three tours in Texas, and two tours in Germany.
After military life, the family settled in Florida in 1965, first in Satellite Beach, then Eau Gallie, and finally Palm Bay.
She worked various jobs to help the family and in Florida was Program Director at Palace Bowl in Melbourne and Port Malabar Bowling in Palm Bay. She worked 15 years as a Walmart Greeter on Malabar Road.
She enjoyed her family, especially attending her childrens' and grandchildrens' events. Celebrating their birthdays and spending Christmas together was what she enjoyed most.
She is survived by Woody Woodard, husband of 68 years; daughters: Jo Ann Procter and Cheryl Dietz; son, Stephen Woodard; six grandchildren: Nick Procter, Bill and Crystal Dietz, Shaun and Steve Woodard Jr.; and a brother, Frank Linares.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, November 1st, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Fountainhead Funeral Home, 7359 Babcock Street SE, Palm Bay, Florida 32909 with interment directly after at Florida Memorial Gardens, 5950 Us-1, Rockledge, Florida 32955. The visitation will be held from 11:00 am to the time of the service.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019