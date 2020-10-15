1/
Ann Mae Smith
Ann Mae Smith

Clermont - Ann Mae Smith, 84 of Clermont, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Apopka, FL. She loved Jesus! She enjoyed sports, politics, flowers and plants of all kinds. Her lifelong passion was The Kennedy Space Center where she worked from 1980-2001.

Ann is survived by her loving daughters; Teresa Smith, Ginny Lysinger, Rita Luke, Donna Andress, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.

A graveside gathering will be held 1 pm Sunday at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Titusville




Published in FloridaToday from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
