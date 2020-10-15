Or Copy this URL to Share

Ann Mae Smith



Clermont - Ann Mae Smith, 84 of Clermont, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Apopka, FL. She loved Jesus! She enjoyed sports, politics, flowers and plants of all kinds. Her lifelong passion was The Kennedy Space Center where she worked from 1980-2001.



Ann is survived by her loving daughters; Teresa Smith, Ginny Lysinger, Rita Luke, Donna Andress, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.



A graveside gathering will be held 1 pm Sunday at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Titusville









