Ann Maimone
Viera - Ann Maimone, 91, lovingly known as Nani, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, at William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay.
She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 65 years and childhood sweetheart, Al Maimone, a World War II veteran, who died in 2013.
The Brooklyn, New York, native was a homemaker who raised her daughter, while also helping to raise two grandsons and a great-granddaughter.
She moved to Florida with her family in 1981.
She is survived by her daughter, Maria Walters, her grandsons Roger (Tanisha) Walters and Tim (Charlotte) Walters, and her great-granddaughter, Isabella Walters.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 19, at 10 a.m. at Divine Mercy Catholic Church on Merritt Island.
She will be interred at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, where her late husband, Al and son-in-law, Roger Walters are buried.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 17, 2019