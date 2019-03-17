Services
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
101 North Brevard Avenue
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
(321) 784-0116
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
Merritt Island, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Maimone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Maimone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ann Maimone Obituary
Ann Maimone

Viera - Ann Maimone, 91, lovingly known as Nani, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, at William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay.

She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 65 years and childhood sweetheart, Al Maimone, a World War II veteran, who died in 2013.

The Brooklyn, New York, native was a homemaker who raised her daughter, while also helping to raise two grandsons and a great-granddaughter.

She moved to Florida with her family in 1981.

She is survived by her daughter, Maria Walters, her grandsons Roger (Tanisha) Walters and Tim (Charlotte) Walters, and her great-granddaughter, Isabella Walters.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 19, at 10 a.m. at Divine Mercy Catholic Church on Merritt Island.

She will be interred at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, where her late husband, Al and son-in-law, Roger Walters are buried.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
Download Now