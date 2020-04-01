|
Ann Marie Fahy
Indian Harbour Beach, FL - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing on Monday March 30th, 2020 of Ann Marie Fahy , 56 of Indian Harbour Beach, FL.
Ann Marie was born in Guardia Lombardi Italy to her parents Luigi and Ana Siconolfi. Ann Marie lived in Switzerland briefly before moving with her family to the United States and settling in West Harrison, NY.
Ann Marie was fortunate enough to have two careers, a special education teacher and a real estate agent. Each career was extremely fulfilling, as Ann Marie was able to shape the lives of so many students and assist homebuyers in purchasing their dream home.
Ann Marie is survived by her husband Paul, three children Joe, Anthony and Briana, daughter-in-law, Brigida, two grandsons, Joey and Steven, and much extended family and friends.
Ann Marie's caring & loving nature, generosity, and warm hugs will be missed by all! Services will be at a later date. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020