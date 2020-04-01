Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Fahy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Marie Fahy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Marie Fahy Obituary
Ann Marie Fahy

Indian Harbour Beach, FL - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing on Monday March 30th, 2020 of Ann Marie Fahy , 56 of Indian Harbour Beach, FL.

Ann Marie was born in Guardia Lombardi Italy to her parents Luigi and Ana Siconolfi. Ann Marie lived in Switzerland briefly before moving with her family to the United States and settling in West Harrison, NY.

Ann Marie was fortunate enough to have two careers, a special education teacher and a real estate agent. Each career was extremely fulfilling, as Ann Marie was able to shape the lives of so many students and assist homebuyers in purchasing their dream home.

Ann Marie is survived by her husband Paul, three children Joe, Anthony and Briana, daughter-in-law, Brigida, two grandsons, Joey and Steven, and much extended family and friends.

Ann Marie's caring & loving nature, generosity, and warm hugs will be missed by all! Services will be at a later date. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now