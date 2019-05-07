Ann Misiewicz



Melbourne - On Thursday, May 2, 2019, Ann Misiewicz, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully at the age of 85.



Ann was born on November 10, 1933 in Yonkers, NY to John and Anna (Domanicz) Chomyak, and was raised with her two dear sisters Mary and Helen. She attended Commerce High School Yonkers, and enjoyed an early career as a hairdresser. On September 30, 1956, she married Ted Misiewicz at St. Casimir Catholic Church, Yonkers New York. They raised five beautiful children.



Ann adored her family, faith, and community; and her service throughout her life reflected this passion. She raised her family with love, wit and wisdom, all the while showing her children what devotion truly is. Ann will be remembered as an extraordinary mother, sister, wife, and grandmother, and a bright, shining light in the various communities and churches she served.



Ann was very active as a volunteer at St. Casimir Parish as well as the Polish cultural community in both Yonkers and Melbourne. She represented her community as the first woman Grand Marshall at the Pulaski Day Parade in NYC. Ann also served as a Eucharistic Minister, Church Commentator, President of the Parent Teacher Guild, and relentless fundraiser for various charitable organizations. In 1985, Ann was honored as "Citizen of the Year" by Polish-American World for her unwavering service. In Melbourne, Ann continued her love of community volunteering for Wuesthoff Brevard Hospice and Palliative Care, working in charity thrift stores, and serving as a hurricane shelter volunteer.



Ann enjoyed her "retired" life in Melbourne, FL with her devoted husband of 63 years, surrounded by flowers and light. Her visits from her grandchildren were highlights of her life.



Ann was preceded in death by her father, John; her mother, Anna; and her sister Mary. She is survived by her husband Ted, her sister Helen, her five children: Paula, Vincent, Theresa, Joan, and Julianne; and her seven grandchildren: Jenna, Sara, Brice, Michaela, Danny, Max, and Ben.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9th from 5pm-7pm at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial, 5950 South US Highway 1, Rockledge, FL 32955. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 10th at 10am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 5655 Stadium Pkwy, Melbourne, FL 32940 with a committal to follow at Florida Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary