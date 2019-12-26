Services
Atlantic Mortuary
117 Barton Ave
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 633-3002
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Smigelski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Smigelski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Smigelski Obituary
Ann Smigelski

Cocoa Beach - Ann Smigelski (09/02/1934 - 12/21/2019) Beloved sister, aunt, cousin & friend. Medical Associate, Manager of Anesthesia, Master Artist & Daughter of God. Lovingly survived by: Siblings: Natalie, Martin & Rose. Nieces & Nephews: Johathan, Judy, Cyndi, David, Sheila, Brian, Ward & Robert. Ann is now safely in the arms of Jesus. She is in no more pain. Location of Memorial Services: Xxtreme Ministers, 1175 N. Courtney Pkwy, Suite 4-B, Merritt Island, FL 32953. December 28, 2019, Saturday 10:00 am.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -