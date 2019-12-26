|
Ann Smigelski
Cocoa Beach - Ann Smigelski (09/02/1934 - 12/21/2019) Beloved sister, aunt, cousin & friend. Medical Associate, Manager of Anesthesia, Master Artist & Daughter of God. Lovingly survived by: Siblings: Natalie, Martin & Rose. Nieces & Nephews: Johathan, Judy, Cyndi, David, Sheila, Brian, Ward & Robert. Ann is now safely in the arms of Jesus. She is in no more pain. Location of Memorial Services: Xxtreme Ministers, 1175 N. Courtney Pkwy, Suite 4-B, Merritt Island, FL 32953. December 28, 2019, Saturday 10:00 am.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019